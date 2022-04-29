Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,643 shares of company stock worth $46,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

