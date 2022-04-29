Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $46,106. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 377,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

