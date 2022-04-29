Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 86.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.64% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

