Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

