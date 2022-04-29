Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $603.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

