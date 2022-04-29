Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Miller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

