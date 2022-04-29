Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. Mimecast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

