Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

MIME stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

