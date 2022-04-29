Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Up 139.9% in April

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the March 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MALRF. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $41.42 on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

