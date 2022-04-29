MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.56.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.95. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

