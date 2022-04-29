MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

MKSI stock opened at $118.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

