Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Moelis & Company by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.