Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:MC opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

