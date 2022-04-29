Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS.

NYSE MHK opened at $130.78 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.