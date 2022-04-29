Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $315.38 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.51. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

