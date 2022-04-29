Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Despite the earnings miss, the stock received a boost following the fourth-quarter 2021 sales beat. Both top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results reflected gains from the revitalization plan and the premiumization of its global portfolio. Strength across its Coors Light and Miller Lite brands, as well as its beyond beer approach, bodes well. Financial volume growth in the Americas and EMEA & APAC segments, as well as solid pricing and positive mix, aided sales. As a result, management issued an encouraging 2022 view. However, higher marketing costs, stemming from increased investments in brands and innovation, remain concerning. Inflationary pressures related to higher transportation and packaging materials costs are expected to continue in 2022.”

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE TAP opened at $54.95 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

