Monster Beverage (MNST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 630,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

