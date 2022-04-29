Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
