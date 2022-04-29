Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

