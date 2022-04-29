Morgan Stanley Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $55.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast (Get Rating)
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
