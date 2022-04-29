Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Up 95.0% in April

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MACA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,049. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,598,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.