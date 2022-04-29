MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
