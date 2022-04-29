MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

