Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,635.60 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,635.60 ($2,084.63).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 144 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,670.40 ($2,128.98).

On Monday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 145 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.75 ($2,097.57).

On Monday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 126 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,330 ($16.95) per share, with a total value of £1,675.80 ($2,135.87).

MAB1 traded up GBX 40 ($0.51) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,160 ($14.78). 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,192. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 1,014.55 ($12.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.37. The company has a market cap of £617.18 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

