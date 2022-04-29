MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $433.38 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $415.33 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSCI by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

