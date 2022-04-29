MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.07 Million

Brokerages expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $36.83 million. MVB Financial posted sales of $29.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year sales of $161.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

MVBF opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $498.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

