Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 168.58% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ MYNA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

