MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in MYR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.