MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MYR Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.