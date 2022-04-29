Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY22 guidance at $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

