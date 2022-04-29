Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Natera by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 432,905 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 79,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 460,775 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

