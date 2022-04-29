National Bank Financial Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

