National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080.43 ($13.77).

A number of research analysts recently commented on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.26) to GBX 1,100 ($14.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.02) to GBX 1,210 ($15.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,225.50 ($15.62) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

