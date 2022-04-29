Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 135.0% in April

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSM opened at $20.83 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.