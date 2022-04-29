Needham & Company LLC Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,938.98.

AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,232.41.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

