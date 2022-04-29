NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.26.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 16,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

