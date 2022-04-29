Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NBIX opened at $91.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

