Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS.
NWL stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.
In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
