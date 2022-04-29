Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.48 EPS.

NWL stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.