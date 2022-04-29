Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52-$2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$1.93 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.03 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,533,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,390,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after buying an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 705,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

