NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.83. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

NREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.