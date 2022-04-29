NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextDecade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $767.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextDecade by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,875 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

