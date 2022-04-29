NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.