Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Nidec alerts:

NJDCY stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Nidec has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter.

About Nidec (Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.