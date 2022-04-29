Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Posts Earnings Results

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY22 guidance to $1.81 to $1.91 EPS.

NYSE NLSN opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nielsen by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

