Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.