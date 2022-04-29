Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

