Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $250.01 million, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

