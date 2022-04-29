Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

