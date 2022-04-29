Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $305.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.95.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $264.06. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,980. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.31. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

