North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.30.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.18. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.95.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,409.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

