Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NBN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $318.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

