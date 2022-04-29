Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.